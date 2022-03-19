Bridgewater student-athlete wins NCAA Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater sophomore Adalia Coleman captured the Division III NCAA National Championship in the 60-meter dash.

Coleman won the race with a time of 7:61, recording the fastest time in the ODAC conference and the second-fastest time in school history. She became the fifth individual sprinter in the past five years to win a national title for the Eagles.

After only two years at Bridgewater, Coleman is a three-time All-American.

“I knew it would be a close race, but if I stayed consistent, I could walk away as the champion,” said Coleman. I ran my best and happened to leave with the gold.”

This spring, Coleman will be competing in outdoor track, where she hopes to return to the national stage.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.