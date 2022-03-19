Advertisement

Bridgewater student-athlete wins NCAA Championship

Adalia Coleman
Adalia Coleman(Bridgewater College)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater sophomore Adalia Coleman captured the Division III NCAA National Championship in the 60-meter dash.

Coleman won the race with a time of 7:61, recording the fastest time in the ODAC conference and the second-fastest time in school history. She became the fifth individual sprinter in the past five years to win a national title for the Eagles.

After only two years at Bridgewater, Coleman is a three-time All-American.

“I knew it would be a close race, but if I stayed consistent, I could walk away as the champion,” said Coleman. I ran my best and happened to leave with the gold.”

This spring, Coleman will be competing in outdoor track, where she hopes to return to the national stage.

