The Haven 8K Run for Home returns to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Runners and walkers hit the streets early Saturday morning for a good cause.

The annual Haven 8K Run for Home took place in downtown Charlottesville. The funds raised from the event go towards supporting the Haven and all of its services.

Co-director, Mark Lorezoni, says during the height of the pandemic the race was relocated to the countryside. This was the first time the event returned to its historic location downtown.

“It’s in the heart of the city and that’s where the Haven is and that’s a good percentage of the population we serve, in the center of the city and so having the course revolve around the Haven’s location is pretty special,” Lorenzoni said.

Lorenzoni says the race usually raises about $10,000 to $25,000.

