HDR advocating for historical preservation ordinance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The demolition of the historic Haas House on Main Street in Harrisonburg by JMU earlier this week stunned many in the Harrisonburg community. Now, a local organization is advocating for greater protection for the city’s historic sites.

“We have to protect our historic buildings and tell our stories of local history and the best way to tell our stories of local history is to still have the building there to experience it,” said Andrea Dono, the executive director of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.

As part of its continued efforts to improve downtown Harrisonburg, HDR advocates for the protection and revitalization of the city’s historic buildings.

Dono said she was stunned and upset when she found out the Haas House would be demolished and is hoping for the creation of a historic preservation ordinance for the Harrisonburg community.

“The only protections any community in the United States can have come at the local level. So you need to have a historic preservation ordinance or overlay district in your historic area and to have a design review process in place,” she said.

The City of Harrisonburg does not currently deal with historic sites at all and would need to be recognized as a local historic district by the state department of historic resources in order to be able to create a historic preservation ordinance.

“If you’re looking to tear down a historic building you’d have to have documentation. You’d have to go in front of a board and you’d have to have a conversation about what your plans are and that board can decide whether or not they would delay the demolition or prevent it,” said Dono.

According to Rocktown History in Dayton, there have been discussions over the years about trying to bring a historic preservation ordinance to Harrisonburg.

“We could have a little more community discussion, community input, in order to look toward saving these properties. It’s possible they would not all be saved but at least there would be a chance to discuss it,” said Penny Imeson, executive director of Rocktown History.

Penny Imeson said an ordinance could especially help in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area where many community members are deeply connected to their history.

“Community members do feel like these old structures belong to them personally. You drive by them, you appreciate the past, you notice the architecture there’s so much history involved in an old home or an old commercial building as well,” she said.

Imeson said the museum would be happy to be involved with any future historical board that may be created.

“I’m sure we would love to help support with resources to research the properties. We would be very interested in learning more about them ourselves. I personally love researching old buildings,” she said.

“I think that anytime we are bringing history awareness to the community it helps people understand where they live and how they are connected to it,” Imeson added.

HDR plans to apply to the state to attempt to get the Harrisonburg community designated as a local historic district. They would then work with the city government to create a historic preservation ordinance.

“This isn’t something we would do in a vacuum we would want to involve the community and start having a dialogue and educating people about what that would be and let them have input in the process,” she said.

