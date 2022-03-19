HRHA rennovating Lineweaver Annex, affordable housing demand continues to grow

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority has received a $1.2 million grant from Virginia to go toward renovations at the Lineweaver Apartment Annex.

The grant comes from the state department of housing and urban development. The renovation work will include a new roof, siding improvements and an update of the HVAC system. The goal is for construction to begin in late winter or early spring.

Lineweaver contains 60 one-bedroom units and is only available to people who are disabled or above the age of 55 and making below 60 percent of the median income. It is one of the largest properties managed by the HRHA.

“It’s critical that we maintain the affordability of the Lineweaver Annex. We’ve received multiple bids from agencies wanting to purchase it and turn it into a for-profit annex but we felt the need as a critical component in our community to maintain that,” said Michael Wong, executive director of the HRHA.

The city’s demand for affordable housing continues to grow. Wong said that the lack of available housing makes things very difficult for those making below 30 percent of the median income.

“There are just limited options at this time. Even with a voucher and rental subsidy assistance, it’s extremely challenging due to the vacancy rates and limited amount of supply,” said Wong.

The problem has also led to an increase in the city’s homeless population.

“Within our community, our goal is to have them stay in a shelter for less than three days and we have some individuals staying in Open Doors for two years now. Which is really a shame and shows the challenge. The biggest need is permanent supportive housing,” said Wong.

Wong said the housing authority currently has around 2,000 people on its housing waitlist. The authority is doing what it can to try to meet the demand.

“We’ve really been trying to look at different strategies to help improve our residents’ ability to utilize the assistance we’re able to provide. That includes landlord incentives, looking at project basin vouchers, and also developing,” he said.

The HRHA’s board of commissioners approved an operating agreement with an equity plus firm to allow HRHA to acquire an 84-acre property in the Northwest corner of Rockingham County off of Erikson Avenue near Garbers Church Road.

The authority hopes to the property will eventually be developed into 900 mixed-use and mixed-income single-family units.

