Congressman Ben Cline, lawmakers sponsor annual Congressional art competition for high school students

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every spring, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors the nationwide Congressional Art Competition.

The competition aims to inspire and recognize artistic talent across the country.

U.S. Representative Ben Cline, who represents most of the Shenandoah Valley, is one of the sponsors for the competition.

It is open to all current high school students. The winners of the competition will have their artwork on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol, as well as on house.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page. Entries are due May 6th.

For more information about the competition, including a summary of the rules and the entry details, visit https://cline.house.gov/services/art-competition

