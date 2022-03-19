Advertisement

Virginia Festival of the Book

Virginia Festival of the Book
Virginia Festival of the Book(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Festival of the Book is holding events throughout the weekend. A panel on Saturday, March 19 allowed readers to ask questions and have a discussion with a board of panelists.

Author and University of Virginia Professor Amber McBride was one of the panelists who spoke about her new book.

“I’m going to be talking about my book “Me (Moth),” which is a novel in verse. It’s a young adult novel about a girl named Moth and a boy named Sani, who end up going on a road trip together,” McBride said. The book was a finalist in the 2021 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature.

This is the first time the festival is in public since the pandemic started.

“It’s wonderful because we’re actually able to sit and talk about them. We’ve been reading these books in private and not able to meet in person and like you would at a coffee shop and have a book club and finally, being able to do this after so many years is really nice,” McBride said.

The last day of the book festival is Sunday, March 20.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of suspect involved in pursuit
Adalia Coleman
Bridgewater student-athlete wins NCAA Championship
The demolition of the historic Hass House on Main Street in Harrisonburg by JMU earlier this...
HDR advocating for historical preservation ordinance
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’
A strange text message rumored to be linked to human trafficking is making the rounds around...
Law enforcement: Text scam not related to human trafficking

Latest News

Ben's Overnight Forecast 3/19/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 3/19/2022
Living Waters Freedom Initiative held its first fundraising gala Saturday afternoon at Horizons...
Living Waters Freedom Initiative hosts first fundraising gala
For the last five Saturdays, community members have gathered at Love Park behind City Hall in...
Peace vigil for Ukraine continues in Harrisonburg
Race finishers posing
The Haven 8K Run for Home returns to Charlottesville
Allergies hit Virginia
UVA Health warns of severe allergy season