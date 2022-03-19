CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Festival of the Book is holding events throughout the weekend. A panel on Saturday, March 19 allowed readers to ask questions and have a discussion with a board of panelists.

Author and University of Virginia Professor Amber McBride was one of the panelists who spoke about her new book.

“I’m going to be talking about my book “Me (Moth),” which is a novel in verse. It’s a young adult novel about a girl named Moth and a boy named Sani, who end up going on a road trip together,” McBride said. The book was a finalist in the 2021 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature.

This is the first time the festival is in public since the pandemic started.

“It’s wonderful because we’re actually able to sit and talk about them. We’ve been reading these books in private and not able to meet in person and like you would at a coffee shop and have a book club and finally, being able to do this after so many years is really nice,” McBride said.

The last day of the book festival is Sunday, March 20.

