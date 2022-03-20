Cooler Sunday on the way

SUNDAY: A chilly morning with more clouds than sun and temperatures in the 40s. Sticking with more clouds for the day and noticeably cooler. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Staying windy the entire day with winds out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the Valley, 30-40 mph in our West Virginia locations.

Decreasing clouds and pleasant in the evening with temperatures in the 50s. Skies clearing out through the evening and overnight and turning cold. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy before midnight.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Keeping more sunshine throughout the day with a few passing clouds. A beautiful and mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Clear skies for the evening and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Clear before midnight with a few clouds arriving after midnight. Chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Keeping more clouds than sun throughout the day and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cloudy overnight with a few showers arriving very late in the overnight. Chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Our next system arrives as we will be cloudy to start with periods of rain. Chilly with temperatures in the 40s to start. Sticking with the clouds and rain thorought the day. Fairly pleasant temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy with scattered on/off showers during the overnight. Chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall likely around 0.5-1″.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a spotty shower possible. Nice and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Keeping some clouds around overnight and turning chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds arriving for the afternoon and mild. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. More clouds overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Keeping more clouds than sun for the day and turning mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.