Living Waters Freedom Initiative hosts first fundraising gala

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Living Waters Freedom Initiative held its first fundraising gala Saturday afternoon at Horizons Edge Sports Complex in Harrisonburg on Saturday.

“Here at this event tonight we’ll talk about our plans of expansion, as well as highlight some of the things we’ve accomplished this far, and we also will be recognizing families of members who died and combat as well as here on our own soil in the battle of their mind,” Travis Coyle, Living Waters Freedom Initiative founder said.

Living Waters Freedom Initiative (LWFI) is a locally-based nonprofit peer support group for veterans.

“When a military member dies, one of the fears of the family... mothers, in particular, is that their son or daughters sacrifice will be forgotten, that they will be forgotten and we want to encourage those family members tonight that their son or daughter’s sacrifice for this country will never be forgotten,” Coyle said.

Saturday’s event launched the start of LWFI’s newest endeavor.

“Veterans Across America, which is a cross-country RV trip, although with the rise in gas prices we are kind of looking at the timing of this endeavor, we were looking to do it this summer but we may be pushing it back,” Coyle said.

The gala held some tough conversations and stories as organizers try to destigmatize the conversation around veterans’ mental health.

“Not trying to make light of a serious situation but trying to normalize the discussion, not normalize the act of suicide but normalize the discussion because it is a preventable tragedy,” Coyle said.

Still, they wanted the overall atmosphere of the event to feel safe and fun. There was a concert by Spencer Hatcher, yard games like cornhole and connect four, and a cowboy/cowgirl costume contest.

If you would like to donate to his group, donations are taken on their website.

Even if you cant donate, the one takeaway Coyle wants for everyone, “Hug a servicemember.”

