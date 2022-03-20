Peace vigil for Ukraine continues in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the last five Saturdays, community members have gathered at Love Park behind City Hall in Harrisonburg to come together with signs, songs, and speeches about the war in Ukraine.

Organizers say the even aims to create a community and to educate each other about the war.

“A lot of people’s hearts are being broken right now, war is a terrible thing, its evil,” Michael Snell-Feikema said. “That’s the whole purpose of this vigil is to just keep a steady, peaceful witness to the real practical possibility of peace on earth.”

There were many signs and physical representations of sunflowers as they are the flower of Ukraine, but that isn’t the only thing flowers represented at this weekend’s vigil.

”We had these flowers with us today in solidarity with the anti-war protesters in Russia, because they’re carrying flowers as a sign of opposition to the war in Ukraine, and its that kind of international movement among peoples that’s gonna make the difference in respect to what their leaders do,” Snell-Feikema said.

This peace vigil is just one of many events that are continuing to take place around the Shenandoah Valley to show support for Ukraine.

“The purpose of the peace vigil is to just be a voice for peace in response to this whole situation,” Snell-Feikema said. “Not only of a war in Ukraine but a radical polarization of the entire world.”

Snell-Feikema says the peace vigils will continue every Saturday at Love Park beginning at 11 a.m.

