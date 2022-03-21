Advertisement

Elkton town council passes special exception permit for new winery

By Colby Johnson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new winery will soon be coming to the town of Elkton.

At their meeting Monday, the town council passed a special exception permit unanimously to allow a winery to operate a beverage manufacturing business in downtown Elkton.

Chateau Virginia will be a micro-winery located on West Spotswood Trail in the old Solace Studios location.

“They’ll have a tasting room that’ll be on the main floor of the building and utilize other space for actual production in that facility. So it’ll just be a nice little storefront and a great addition to the town,” said Josh Gooden, mayor of Elkton.

Gooden says the winery will add to the town’s continued efforts to revitalize its downtown and draw more people to the local businesses there.

“The best aspect of it is just improving the number of folks that are walking around downtown. It’s not saying they’re gonna come and only visit the winery, they may also stop by and grab an ice cream cone across the street or go shopping at one of the other stores on the other side of the downtown area,” he said.

The town’s planning commission held a joint public hearing on the matter March 7 and unanimously recommended approval of the business’s permit request. Four residents also spoke in favor of it with none speaking in opposition to it.

The winery’s owner and operator Andrew Starkey hopes to have it up and running sometime in May.

During Monday’s meeting, the new town councilman Rick Workman will be officially sworn in. Workman was appointed to fill the seat of Jessie Mowbray, who resigned February 28 because she is moving out of town.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Salvation Army has temporarily closed its Emergency Shelter in Harrisonburg to conduct a...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed for investigation of alleged mismanagement
Teen convicted in quadruple murder case to be transferred to adult prison
The Salvation Army in Harrisonburg has announced it is temporarily suspending operations of its...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army temporarily suspends shelter operations
News outlets report that Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday...
Police chief: Fight over spilled drink led to fatal shooting
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 895 Wednesday
The day is not only for the paper documents, but digital too.
The Better Business Bureau’s Secure Your ID Day 2022
Fernandez is in custody at the Rockingham County Jail as he awaits sentencing in July.
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
According to Judge Reilly Marchant’s order, the same proposal will be on ballots again this year.
Judge gives Richmond permission for 2nd casino referendum
Birthdays and Anniversaries 3/23/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 3/23/2022