Elkton town council passes special exception permit for new winery

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new winery will soon be coming to the town of Elkton.

At their meeting Monday, the town council passed a special exception permit unanimously to allow a winery to operate a beverage manufacturing business in downtown Elkton.

Chateau Virginia will be a micro-winery located on West Spotswood Trail in the old Solace Studios location.

“They’ll have a tasting room that’ll be on the main floor of the building and utilize other space for actual production in that facility. So it’ll just be a nice little storefront and a great addition to the town,” said Josh Gooden, mayor of Elkton.

Gooden says the winery will add to the town’s continued efforts to revitalize its downtown and draw more people to the local businesses there.

“The best aspect of it is just improving the number of folks that are walking around downtown. It’s not saying they’re gonna come and only visit the winery, they may also stop by and grab an ice cream cone across the street or go shopping at one of the other stores on the other side of the downtown area,” he said.

The town’s planning commission held a joint public hearing on the matter March 7 and unanimously recommended approval of the business’s permit request. Four residents also spoke in favor of it with none speaking in opposition to it.

The winery’s owner and operator Andrew Starkey hopes to have it up and running sometime in May.

During Monday’s meeting, the new town councilman Rick Workman will be officially sworn in. Workman was appointed to fill the seat of Jessie Mowbray, who resigned February 28 because she is moving out of town.

