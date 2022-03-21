Fox Elementary students resume in-person learning at First Baptist Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After more than a month since the fire at Fox Elementary, students and teachers finally came back together under one roof for the first day of in-person learning.

They’ll be learning inside First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue. Teachers, parents and volunteers spent nearly two weeks transforming the building into make-shift classrooms and office spaces.

“There’s a lot of beautiful posters up. The teachers have just done an incredible job, and First Baptist has been wonderful letting us put signs everywhere, so kids know where to go so that it feels like Fox,” Superintendent Jason Kamras said.

As students headed inside Monday morning, there was a palpable feeling of excitement.

“Well, I’m excited to see what it looks like,” said Emily Gordon, a Fox Elementary student. “Everybody is going to be there, so I’m excited to see how many people are actually going to be there - to see if it’s everyone from the school.”

School officials say besides one first day hiccup involving one bus stop being missed, the school day went smoothly.

“I was very happy to see my friends,” Ian Gunlicks, a fifth-grader at Fox, said. “Today, we were just getting back into school after virtual. We’re still trying to get back and get used to it again.”

Renovation work also continues at Clark Springs Elementary.

RPS board members say they plan to give families a choice if they want kids to move there when the building is ready or finish out the year at First Baptist.

“Once it is ready, then we’ll really have those conversations and see if the community wants to move again or if they want to finish the year out here,” Kamras said.

Some parents say they just want their child to learn in person, regardless of the location.

“It’s all secondary to being back in person,” said Jonathan Berke, a Fox Elementary parent. “Being in school is what’s important; it’s important to the kids, and where it is, is beside the point.”

Clark Springs Elementary renovation is supposed to be wrapped up in mid-April. Superintendent Jason Kamras said they will respect parents’ choices and will work to make both locations work.

The school board voted to renovate the existing Fox Elementary on Hanover Avenue on Friday.

According to a presentation being given at Monday night’s school board work session, a structure report on the Fox building could be completed as early as this week.

Stabilization for the site could begin after the report is submitted to the city for review and permitting.

