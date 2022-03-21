FSBC shooting leaves neighborhood shaken

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting early Sunday, March 20, in the Fry’s Spring area has some neighbors shaken.

Investigators with the police department reportedly found 120 shell casings - 27 of which are rifle rounds - at the Fry’s Spring Beach Club parking lot yesterday. They say one gun and five different caliber firearms have been collected from the scene 7 are rifle rounds. Two men were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and were last reported to be in stable conditions.

Some neighbors say they thought they were waking up to fireworks.

“It became apparent that it was actually gunfire, and it was. It was kind of alarming, And I’m pretty sure there were automatic weapons,” said Tom Bullard, who lives close to the club. “Car lights were on, there were horns honking and people yelling, cars just speeding away up the street in both directions. Then the gunfire, of course, so I called 911. And it took forever for them to answer, so apparently I was not the only one calling.”

Bullard says this isn’t the first time he has woken up to what he thought was fireworks.

“It was a couple of months ago, again, in the middle of the night. We were awakened to this this loud sound and there were several gunshots,” he said. “Turns out, one of them hit our house. There’s still a divot in the exterior wall from that impact.”

FSBC says this is the first shooting on their property in 10 years.

“It’s important to Fry’s Spring that we’re a good neighbor, and we are deeply sorry. This has been really jarring for the neighborhood and the community, as a whole,” Fry’s Spring Beach Club Executive Director Robin Wrightson said.

Wrightson says they are holding a board meeting Monday, March 21, to discuss changes for the future.

“We’re going to kind of sort through what happened and discuss our response,” he said.

Police are still looking for the people who fired all of the shots.

“We are not certain yet as far as the motive or any individual specific target, but our investigators are working on all that” CPD Captain Tony Newberry.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

