Harrisonburg City Council to discuss rewriting ordinance affecting local taxi companies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Up until now, Harrisonburg City Council has set the rates for local taxi services. However, at their meeting Tuesday night, they will discuss rewriting the ordinance.

The rewrite includes some long-awaited changes to help taxi services catch up to Transportation Network Companies (TNC) like Uber and Lyft.

“They are hurting our business in town also and they charge, you know, busy time-wise and a trip we charge eight to 10 dollars they’re charging almost 20 dollars and it affects our business big time,” Nadeem Afridi, a dispatcher at Royal Cabs said.

The rewrite of the ordinance would change the city from being responsible for the rates set to the owners of taxicab companies. The rates would need to be clearly visible on the vehicle, filed with the Harrisonburg Police Department and would not be able to be changed without notifying HPD first.

Not being able to change their rates to compete with other ride-hailing services isn’t the only restraint the ordinance in place has put on taxi services. Especially in 2022, these set rates have hurt companies because of the rising gas prices.

“We are waiting for it for a long time because the gas... the gas prices are going up and really hurting all the drivers because used to we was filling up like 45 to 50 dollars now we are just about close to 100 dollars,” Afridi said.

Another critical component to the rewrite is changing the application process for drivers at taxi companies. The process now is fairly extensive and requires the companies to shell out their own money for background checks.

“We find out that drivers don’t have to do the physical drug screen and everything so a lot of people will be happy to do that because we were doing it every year and that cost us almost about 180-190 dollars for each person so we’ll save that money also yep that’ll be good,” Afridi said.

The city has informed taxicab owners about this potential rewrite in hopes of getting their input on it, but Afridi and Royal Cabs are ready for the changes.

”Whatever they want to decide in the City Council meeting... and I remember the rate was changed like 15 years ago probably longer than that, but I think its time to change the rate to make all the drivers happy, you know,” Afridi said.

