Spotswood’s Khalil named VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood girls basketball star Zoli Khalil earned a major honor Monday.

Khalil has been named the VHSL Class 3 State Player of the Year after averaging 26.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game during the 2021-2022 season. She helped guide the Trailblazers to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals.

Khalil, a junior guard, was named Valley District and Region 3C Player of the Year. She is a Division I recruit with multiple offers to play at the next level.

Leah Kiracofe (Turner Ashby) and Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance) earned VHSL Class 3 Second Team All-State honors.

