UVA Health reflects on 2 years since first COVID-19 case

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It has been two years to the day since the first person walked into the University of Virginia Medical Center with COVID-19. Now, the hospital system is taking a moment to reflect and remember.

“There are many people that left our hospital alive that by the statistics should not have, and that’s due to the incredible care at UVA Health,” Chief Executive Officer Doctor Craig Kent said Monday, March 21.

Doctors and nurses are grieving those we have lost so far during the pandemic. Among them, Dr. Mohan Nadkarni, whose mother passed away from the virus.

“Unfortunately, she died from the late complications from COVID and I miss her every day,” Dr. Nadkarni said.

Musician Dave Matthews offered a personal message to UVA Health Monday.

“I just wanted to say thank you very much for all this work that you’ve been putting in over the last couple of years. I hope for a moment you’re feeling alright,” Matthews said. “I would imagine you’re maxed out.”

From developing the first COVID-19 test in Virginia to vaccinating more than 100,000 community members, the team at UVA Health says it is prepared to handle anything.

“We know this virus and we know it fairly well,” Dr. Kent said. “We’re still here. We still have challenges in front of us. It isn’t going away.”

