W.Va. gov signs law barring abortion because of disability

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a new law barring parents from seeking abortion care because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

The ”Unborn Child with a Disability Protection and Education Act” provides exemptions in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is “nonmedically viable.”

It was one of the more controversial bills passed during the 2022 legislative session.

Its supporters said it would help protect people with disabilities. Others say the proposal was just another tool to further limit abortion in West Virginia, which is currently barred after 20 weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.