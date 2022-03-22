Advertisement

Missing 14-year-old girl from Utah found; Amber Alert canceled

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old girl from Utah.

Utah police said Areli Arroyo Osuno was found in Texas, ABC4 reported.

The report also said that the suspect, David Lopez, 20, is in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.
The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.(NCMEC)

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

