Auxillary police program recogized at Harrisonburg City Council

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members of the Harrisonburg Police Department auxiliary program will be recognized.

This unique program allows community members to volunteer with the police department. They are fully trained, sworn officers who volunteer their time on the side to help keep the community safe.

”They are actually volunteer officers who are fully trained just like full time paid police officers, but they’re community volunteers so they don’t get paid for being police officers but they come out and help us at certain scenes and in a lot of different capacities and are an important part of our department,” Captain Jason Kidd with the Harrisonburg Police Department said.

However, the Auxiliary program offers both sworn officer positions as well as administrative positions.

“So these are members of the community who have a separate career, a paid career and they work with the police department,” Captain Kidd said. “Some are actually sworn officers and others are volunteers in the administrative capacity.”

It takes more than an officer to make an entire police department run smoothly.

“Folks from the community can be a member of the auxiliary program, but they’re not in an officer capacity so they’re not carrying a badge and a gun and wearing a uniform so they would be here helping out the department in an administrative capacity,” Kidd said.

The training for the sworn officers is done in-house by the Harrisonburg Police Department, meeting the same standards as any other officer in the state of Virginia.

The main purpose of these auxiliary positions is to provide backup and support for full-time officers.

“They will serve in the patrol division where they’ll be riding along as a backup officer with a full-time officer,” Captain Kidd said.

Like many police departments around the country, the Harrisonburg Police Department is experiencing staffing shortages throughout their department, which is where the auxiliary officers come in to help.

“Currently, we’re down 19 officers at HPD and so by having auxiliary officers, this helps us to be able to better handle calls for service,” Captain Kidd said.

The passion to help the community is the driving force behind the auxiliary program.

“It really is a force multiplier,” Captain Kidd said. “And then we have members of the public who are volunteering with HPD and clearly they want to help their community.”

Captain Kidd said this program not only helps officer safety but community safety, as well.

”Officer safety reasons, it’s great to have them along with us, but what goes along with that is of course safety to the public because it puts more officers on the street and allows us to better handle calls for service that need extra attention,” Captain Kidd said.

Tuesday’s induction at City Hall is to present the new auxiliary officers to the council and the public so they know who is out wearing the uniform.

If you are interested in joining the program, you can reach out to Captain Kidd at jason.kidd@harrisonburgva.gov

