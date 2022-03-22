Advertisement

Blue Ridge Poison Center receiving more calls for help

(Source: Raycom)
(Source: Raycom)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Poison Center says it’s receiving an increase in calls due to children getting their hands on simple, but dangerous substances.

“We get about 25,000 calls per year, and so we have hundreds of individuals who are calling us on a regular basis,” Director Doctor Christopher Holstege said Tuesday, March 22.

The doctor says household products and cannabis edibles are usually to blame.

“Last week, we had a child who got into a dishwashing pod and bit into it,” Dr. Holstege said. “Now has some burns in his mouth.”

Holstege says keeping basic items out of reach can keep your child out of the hospital.

“We’re seeing some interesting products now at the market: Delta eight, Delta 10, Delta products. They’re coming in as brownies and gummies, which look edible to kids,” Holstege said. “The parents, who are using these, might leave it out and it can have detrimental effects. We had one in our pediatric intensive care unit.”

Common calls to BRPC also include for liquid nicotine, which is found in electronic cigarettes and vape pens. As little as one teaspoon can be harmful.

Another dangerous product children are getting into is lamp oil.

If you think your child may have sampled something dangerous, you should call the 24/7 Blue Ridge Poison Center hotline at 800-122-2222.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fernandez is in custody at the Rockingham County Jail as he awaits sentencing in July.
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
Middle River Regional Jail, WHSV File
Visitation canceled at Middle River Regional Jail
The Salvation Army has temporarily closed its Emergency Shelter in Harrisonburg to conduct a...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed for investigation of alleged mismanagement
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win

Latest News

If you have information on the whereabouts of Cephas-Chavis, Lopez and Zromkoski please contact...
Harrisonburg PD investigates counterfeit checks and currency
Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charges caretaker for sexual assault
Located on E. Beverley Street, the mixed-use facility will feature a movie theater, an event...
City of Staunton receives grant funding for Arcadia Project
The Mushwani family
Afghan refugee family finally moves into home in Charlottesville
Dayside Weather Forecast 3/24/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 3/24/2022