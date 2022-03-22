Blue Ridge Poison Center receiving more calls for help

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Poison Center says it’s receiving an increase in calls due to children getting their hands on simple, but dangerous substances.

“We get about 25,000 calls per year, and so we have hundreds of individuals who are calling us on a regular basis,” Director Doctor Christopher Holstege said Tuesday, March 22.

The doctor says household products and cannabis edibles are usually to blame.

“Last week, we had a child who got into a dishwashing pod and bit into it,” Dr. Holstege said. “Now has some burns in his mouth.”

Holstege says keeping basic items out of reach can keep your child out of the hospital.

“We’re seeing some interesting products now at the market: Delta eight, Delta 10, Delta products. They’re coming in as brownies and gummies, which look edible to kids,” Holstege said. “The parents, who are using these, might leave it out and it can have detrimental effects. We had one in our pediatric intensive care unit.”

Common calls to BRPC also include for liquid nicotine, which is found in electronic cigarettes and vape pens. As little as one teaspoon can be harmful.

Another dangerous product children are getting into is lamp oil.

If you think your child may have sampled something dangerous, you should call the 24/7 Blue Ridge Poison Center hotline at 800-122-2222.

