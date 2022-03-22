Advertisement

Local pools looking to hire more lifeguards as they are expecting larger crowds this summer

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last year, pools across the U.S. faced lifeguard shortages throughout the summer.

The temperatures are starting to rise in our area, meaning public pools will start opening their lanes up soon.

Westover Swimming Pool in Harrisonburg recently opened their lifeguard applications for the summer and are hopeful to fill all the positions needed.

To help in the application process, Westover holds their lifeguard training classes to teach and certify new lifeguards.

”I do have a lifeguarding class coming up that I’ll be instructing to get people certified as lifeguards so we’re really just excited to start hiring and getting people on board so we can start running our full summer operation again,” Andrew Morris, aquatics manager for Harrisonburg Parks & Rec said.

Lifeguards are especially needed this year as pools are expected to have larger crowds throughout the summer as COVID numbers and restrictions have lessened.

”Last year we did still have really good numbers as far as people coming out, using our safety protocols to make sure it was safe, but we’re anticipating this summer being a really exciting one for the citizens being able to come out and enjoy the facility a bit more freely,” Morris said.

Westover accepts applications for lifeguards as young as 15 years old.

