Nickel named VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel earned another major accolade Tuesday.

The East Rockingham senior forward has been named the VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year, capping off one of the greatest high school basketball careers in the history of Virginia. Nickel broke the VHSL boys basketball all-time scoring record during the 2021-2022 season. He poured in 2,909 points during his time in an East Rock jersey.

Nickel averaged 34.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this past season while shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.0% from three-point territory. He earned Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year honors. He has already signed to play NCAA Division I basketball at the University of North Carolina.

Central’s Parker Sheetz earned Class 2 Second Team All-State honors while Bennett Bowers of Buffalo Gap was named First Team All-State in Class 1 on Tuesday. Spotswood’s Carmelo Pacheco (First Team) and Wilson Memorial’s Finn Irving (Second Team) were recently named to the Class 3 All-State Team.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.