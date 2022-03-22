Advertisement

Nickel named VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year

Tyler Nickel earned another major accolade Tuesday.
Tyler Nickel earned another major accolade Tuesday.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel earned another major accolade Tuesday.

The East Rockingham senior forward has been named the VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year, capping off one of the greatest high school basketball careers in the history of Virginia. Nickel broke the VHSL boys basketball all-time scoring record during the 2021-2022 season. He poured in 2,909 points during his time in an East Rock jersey.

Nickel averaged 34.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this past season while shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.0% from three-point territory. He earned Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year honors. He has already signed to play NCAA Division I basketball at the University of North Carolina.

Central’s Parker Sheetz earned Class 2 Second Team All-State honors while Bennett Bowers of Buffalo Gap was named First Team All-State in Class 1 on Tuesday. Spotswood’s Carmelo Pacheco (First Team) and Wilson Memorial’s Finn Irving (Second Team) were recently named to the Class 3 All-State Team.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernandez is in custody at the Rockingham County Jail as he awaits sentencing in July.
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
Middle River Regional Jail, WHSV File
Visitation canceled at Middle River Regional Jail
The Salvation Army has temporarily closed its Emergency Shelter in Harrisonburg to conduct a...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed for investigation of alleged mismanagement
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win

Latest News

WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Finn Irving (Wilson Memorial)
WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Finn Irving (Wilson Memorial)
JMU football hosts Pro Day
JMU football hosts Pro Day
WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance)
WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance)
Cooper Keyes is a standout senior at East Rockingham High School.
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Cooper Keyes
One of James Madison’s top shooters has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Hodge enters transfer portal