Advertisement

Trump lawyers: Judge abused discretion in forcing testimony

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers say a New York judge abused his discretion with a decision last month requiring him to answer questions under oath in a civil investigation into his business practices.

In papers filed Monday in a state appeals court, Trump’s lawyers said Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron failed to properly weigh constitutional and ethical concerns that they’d raised about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., want Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling overturned and James’ subpoenas seeking their testimony invalidated.

In a statement, James said: “Despite continuous efforts to impede this investigation, no one can stop our pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. We will continue to follow the facts without fear or favor.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Salvation Army has temporarily closed its Emergency Shelter in Harrisonburg to conduct a...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed for investigation of alleged mismanagement
Teen convicted in quadruple murder case to be transferred to adult prison
The Salvation Army in Harrisonburg has announced it is temporarily suspending operations of its...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army temporarily suspends shelter operations
News outlets report that Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday...
Police chief: Fight over spilled drink led to fatal shooting
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

FILE - The Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington is seen June 30, 2021. The Capitol will reopen...
US Capitol reopening for limited public tours after 2 years
Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.
Caregivers charged in death of a patient who was beaten by a board
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 895 Wednesday