Valley students discuss their first year back at school after at-home learning

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Stuarts Draft High School (SDHS) let loose Tuesday morning during a relay race hosted by counselors and a peer-led group of mentors.

The group, called the Cougar Crew, is composed of 20 upperclassmen who work with freshmen through their transition to high school.

“It definitely helps those kids and us too feel more connected since they might not have developed the relationships at home online that they normally would. Just being around other students and getting to know them, I think it’s helped a lot,” said Aaron Nice, a senior at SDHS.

Students and staff agree that the group is more important now than ever.

“It’s just a really great way to have some community again because the students haven’t been around each other as much, and now they get to be. We were really excited to foster that community again and have important discussions about different things that are going on,” said Ashley King, school counselor.

The Cougar Crew said the mentorship benefits freshmen, but it also benefits them. They gain a lot by seeing the students bond and grow.

“I’m looking forward to the teamwork, especially the encouragement from each student, especially the freshman and the upperclassmen encouraging each other as a whole student body,” said Isaac Martin, junior.

Tuesday’s activities gave students a chance to let go of school for a while, especially as they prepare for finals. The winners of today’s events were rewarded with prizes, like Amazon gift cards.

“I think they’ve been a little bored with the past few sessions just because it’s getting closer to the end of the year. They’re all super excited to get out of school. I think this will kind of revamp them wanting to come to school,” said senior Joscelyn Davis.

The Cougar Crew was in place before the pandemic, but it slowed down when kids went home. This is the first year the group is fully back up and running.

