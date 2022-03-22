Advertisement

Video shows bounce house in North Carolina being picked up by wind, flying toward child

In the video, the bounce house’s straps broke before it began flying in the air and headed toward a boy nearby in the backyard.
By Jason Huber
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother in Hickory, North Carolina, shared a video on Facebook showing a bounce house during one of her children’s birthday parties getting picked up by the wind and almost hitting a child.

In the video, the bounce house’s straps broke before it began flying in the air and headed toward a boy nearby in the backyard.

The mother, Jennifer Beane, said everyone had just gone inside and the boy was still outside to grab a basketball.

When the wind picked up, parents inside saw it in the air and the child began screaming for them when everyone ran outside. The child said the bounce house grazed his head and his back but he took off running away from it.

“It could have been much, much worse,” Beane wrote on Facebook. “Please, if you get a bounce house be sure to watch out for how bad the winds will be.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Salvation Army has temporarily closed its Emergency Shelter in Harrisonburg to conduct a...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed for investigation of alleged mismanagement
Teen convicted in quadruple murder case to be transferred to adult prison
The Salvation Army in Harrisonburg has announced it is temporarily suspending operations of its...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army temporarily suspends shelter operations
News outlets report that Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday...
Police chief: Fight over spilled drink led to fatal shooting
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

FILE - The Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington is seen June 30, 2021. The Capitol will reopen...
US Capitol reopening for limited public tours after 2 years
Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.
Caregivers charged in death of a patient who was beaten by a board
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 895 Wednesday