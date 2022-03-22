Advertisement

Video shows teacher leading preschoolers in anti-Biden chant

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California private school apologized to parents after a teacher shared a video last month of her leading preschool students in a chant denouncing President Joe Biden.

The video obtained by ABC 7 News in Los Angeles shows the unnamed teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco asking the 4- and 5-year-olds, “Who’s our president?”

When they answer in unison, “Biden,” the teacher then asks, “What do we want to do with him?”

The students shout back, “We want him out!”

Parent Christina McFadden told ABC 7 the video from the President’s Day lesson was shared through the school’s messaging app, before it was taken down.

Turning Point officials said in a statement to parents that the school was “sorry for any misunderstanding” caused by the video.

“Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions,” the school statement said.

School officials didn’t respond Monday to a request for further comment.

It’s unclear what, if any, disciplinary action was taken against the teacher.

McFadden said she has removed her daughter from the school.

“It doesn’t matter at this point what side of the fence you’re on. This can happen in your child’s classroom, and it is happening,” she said.

Turning Point is a nonprofit Christian institution that offers a wide range of programs for preschool through sixth grade, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Salvation Army has temporarily closed its Emergency Shelter in Harrisonburg to conduct a...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed for investigation of alleged mismanagement
Teen convicted in quadruple murder case to be transferred to adult prison
The Salvation Army in Harrisonburg has announced it is temporarily suspending operations of its...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army temporarily suspends shelter operations
News outlets report that Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday...
Police chief: Fight over spilled drink led to fatal shooting
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

FILE - The Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington is seen June 30, 2021. The Capitol will reopen...
US Capitol reopening for limited public tours after 2 years
Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.
Caregivers charged in death of a patient who was beaten by a board
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 895 Wednesday