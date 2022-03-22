Waynesboro parents band together to end school bullying

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of parents in Waynesboro are taking steps to put an end to bullying in schools.

It’s a problem they say has been going on for a while. Administrators say they’re working to address the issue.

“No one should have to worry about what’s going to happen at school,” said Assistant Superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools Ryan Barber.

Heather Gordon is one of the many parents who has concerns about bullying in school. She knew she wasn’t alone, so she created a Facebook page called “Protect our Kids.”

“Parents needed to know. Parents needed to have a place to voice concerns, to be heard, to get advice from other parents who are going through the same thing,” said Gordon.

Gordon said she’s met with school leaders and talked to other parents to address the issue.

“There are some students who are afraid to be in school because of the things they have dealt with,” said Barber.

Both Gordon and Barber said the reports of bullying are indicative of larger issues.

“There are students who didn’t get what they needed during the time where they were participating virtually, and there were social and emotional needs of those children that went unmet,” Barber said.

While they both want to focus on the victims of bullying, they said there are clearly issues that need resolutions for every student involved.

“I call this group ‘Protect Our Kids’ as a blanket. Yes, there are a lot of victims, however, the fact that the kids are behaving to the extent that they’re behaving in, they need to be protected also,” Gordon said.

Many parents reached out to WHSV to talk about their children’s experiences, and most wanted to stay anonymous to protect their children. One parent said her family has dealt with bullying for months.

“From his first day of school he’s been bullied and it’s something that’s ongoing, even now,” she said.

The parent said she considered pressing charges, but she was worried about retaliation from bullies.

“I had thought about pressing charges and getting the police involved. We feared repercussions. Who knows what would have happened to our child at school?” the parent said.

Barber said the number of reports of bullying are similar to past years, but students this year are facing unique challenges.

“You layer on what might be typical types of behaviors and the amounts of bullying type behavior that we’re seeing, and it just compounds the ongoing issues,” Barber said.

Of all students facing these problems, Barber said he’s most concerned about those who suffer in silence without reporting it. He said they’re able to make changes if they know what’s going on.

“We’re ready and willing to work with families and support families so children are able to get what they need from our school,” he said.

Many parents said they’ve spoken with school leaders, and even after disciplinary measures, the problems persist. Local parents will meet March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Main Street United Methodist Church, and Gordon said you don’t have to be a parent of a child in Waynesboro to join the meeting.

