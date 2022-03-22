HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Recognizing the best boys high school basketball players in the WHSV coverage area.

WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars - Boys

10. Tyreek Veney - Junior Guard - Fort Defiance

Veney was an under-the-radar star for Fort Defiance during the 2021-2022 season. The playmaking guard averaged 18.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while earning First Team All-Shenandoah District honors.

9. Parker Sheetz - Senior Forward - Central

Sheetz was a dominant force inside for a Central team that won the Region 2B Championship and hosted a Class 2 state quarterfinal game. Sheetz finished the season averaging 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 54.2% from the field.

8. Jadon Burgess - Junior Guard - Harrisonburg

After losing his entire sophomore season last year when HHS opted out of winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burgess finally had a chance to display his skills during the 2021-2022 season. The lefty filled up the stat sheet with 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. He has already earned NCAA Division I offers from Maine and High Point.

7. Garret Spruhan - Senior Forward - Turner Ashby

Spruhan ended his high school basketball career with an outstanding season. The sharp-shooting forward finished second in Valley District Player of the Year voting after averaging 14.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while making 41.4% of his three-point attempts and shooting 50.0% from the field.

6. Walker Conrad - Sophomore Forward - Strasburg

Conrad has a chance to become the next star basketball player in the Shenandoah Valley. The six-foot-six sophomore flashed enormous potential during the 2021-2022 campaign when he scored 19.1 points per game and hauled in 8.0 rebounds per contest while registering 1.5 blocks per game.

5. Bennett Bowers - Junior Guard - Buffalo Gap

The 2021-2022 season was historic for Buffalo Gap due in large part to the play of Bowers. The junior point guard helped lead the Bison back to the state tournament for the first time since 1994. He averaged 19.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while displaying his skills as an elite shooter. Bowers made 40.0% of his three-point attempts while shooting 50.3% from the field and knocking down 86.9% of his free throws.

4. Finn Irving - Junior Guard/Forward - Wilson Memorial

Irving earned Shenandoah District Player of the Year, First Team All-Region 3C, and Class 3 Second Team All-State honors during the 2021-2022 season while competing at a high level every time Wilson Memorial took the floor. He averaged 19.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.9 steals per game while displaying the ability to shoot from deep and score off the dribble. There’s an argument to be made that Irving is the top non-senior in the WHSV coverage area.

WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Finn Irving (Wilson Memorial)

3. Trey Gillenwater - Senior Guard - Eastern Mennonite School

Eastern Mennonite won its first-ever state title this past season with Gillenwater leading the way. The crafty and skilled guard scored 17 second-half points in the state championship game as EMHS pulled off a major upset of Fairfax Christian to claim the VISAA Division III title. Gillenwater finished the season averaging 21.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He was named VISAA Division III Co-Player of the Year.

WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Trey Gillenwater (Eastern Mennonite)

2. Carmelo Pacheco - Senior Guard - Spotswood

If not for a generational talent just down the road from Penn Laird in Elkton, Pacheco would be a good choice for the No. 1 spot and Player of the Year honors. The Spotswood senior played at an elite level throughout the 2021-2022 season, averaging 24.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game to go along with 3.3 assists per contest. Pacheco was named Valley District and Region 3C Player of the Year while earning First Team All-State honors at the VHSL Class 3 level. He will go down as one of the best players in the storied history of the Spotswood program.

WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood)

1. To Be Announced - Tuesday, March 29

Honorable Mention List

To Be Announced - Tuesday, March 29

Coach of the Year

To Be Announced - Monday, March 28

Team of the Year

To Be Announced - Monday, March 28

About WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars

WHSV is counting down the best high school basketball players in the WHSV coverage area during the 2021-2022 season. Players are chosen and ranked by the WHSV sports department following nominations by head coaches. Players from the following school systems are eligible for this honor: Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Rockingham County, Augusta County, Page County, Shenandoah County, Eastern Mennonite School, Grace Christian School, Blue Ridge Christian School, Ridgeview Christian School, Fishburne Military School, Pendleton County, East Hardy, Moorefield, Petersburg (WV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.