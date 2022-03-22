Advertisement

WVa Dems ask gov to call special session to suspend gas tax

According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded was $4.09 in West Virginia on Tuesday.
According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded was $4.09 in West Virginia on Tuesday.(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democrats have asked Republican Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the Legislature to address temporarily suspending the state’s gasoline tax.

Tuesday’s call comes less than a week after the governor refused their previous request to pause the tax himself.

According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded was $4.09 in West Virginia on Tuesday.

After Democrats initially asked the governor to suspend the 37.5-cent tax last week, Justice said only the Legislature had the authority to do so.

Democrats say using surplus funds could offset the estimated $35 million loss in revenues from suspending the gas tax.

