The Better Business Bureau’s Secure Your ID Day 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Don’t leave your statements sitting around your house, dorm room. Anything you have that has personal identifying information on it, keep it in a safe place. Whether it is in a locked drawer or a drawer that it is not obvious that it is there,” Julie Wheeler with the BBB Serving Western Virginia said.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding everyone to keep track of their personal documents ahead of Secure Your ID Day on April 9.

“Remember that putting stuff in your trash that has your name, account numbers (typically not your socials anymore) credit card bills, anything that has enough information that someone could use to establish credit in your name, is not a good idea,” Wheeler explained.

The organization has held the event for at least 15 years, destroying thousands of pounds of paper with an industrial shredder.

“What you do is drive-through,” Wheeler said. “All you need to do is pop your trunk, point us to where the goods are, we pull it out, put it in the bin to be shredded. They do shred onsite. Then we give you your containers back because we don’t have anywhere to put all of those boxes or bags.”

The day is not only for the paper documents, but digital too.

The BBB recommends:

Keep a strong password and keep it private. Consider two-factor authentication.

Know who has administrative access to all your accounts.

Make sure your systems have the most up-to-date software.

Back up your most important files.

“You want to make sure you have very strong virus and malware protection, you keep it up-to-date and that you password protect any files or logins that have sensitive information on them,” Wheeler said. “Do not use the same password, make sure they are strong passwords and change them on the regular basis.”

When disposing of old devices or hard drives, remember to empty the recycle bin, clear out stockpiles and remember failed drives may still can contain your sensitive information.

“If they can get a bank account number, credit card, social or ay combination of those three, then they can apply for credit and get a credit card in your name, if you have decent credit,” Wheeler said.

Those interested in participating in the BBB of Western Virginia’s Secure Your ID Day event can come to the Salem Civic Center from 8-11 a.m. Organizers will take up to three boxes or bags of documents per person to be shredded. For more information, click here.

