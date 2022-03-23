Advertisement

Byington reflects on “challenging” season for JMU men’s basketball

By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For Mark Byington, the 2021-2022 season was unlike any he has experienced as a head coach.

“It was my most challenging year as a head coach,” said Byington, who recently finished his second season leading the JMU men’s basketball program. “Not because of character issues or anything with our guys. But we kind of just had one big challenge after another and I think it became heavy on our guys.”

JMU went 15-14 overall this past season and struggled down the stretch after a strong start. The Dukes were 9-2 overall after a win over Radford on December 11 but struggled to a 6-12 mark in CAA play once the calendar changed to 2022. A lengthy COVID-19 pause and season-ending injuries to key contributors Takal Molson and Terrell Strickland impacted the Dukes, who were ineligible to play in the CAA Tournament due to James Madison’s upcoming move to the Sun Belt Conference.

“It’s something that is going to make us better,” said Byington. “It will make me a better coach. It will make our guys coming back stronger. Knowing that we did not give into the circumstances. We still kept playing. We still kept trying to overcome it.”

As the Dukes prepare for offseason training, Byington says there are three open scholarships to fill on the roster after three freshmen recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The rest of the roster, with the exception of Charles Falden, is expected to return next season. Falden, a graduate transfer from Winthrop, has exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernandez is in custody at the Rockingham County Jail as he awaits sentencing in July.
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
Middle River Regional Jail, WHSV File
Visitation canceled at Middle River Regional Jail
The Salvation Army has temporarily closed its Emergency Shelter in Harrisonburg to conduct a...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed for investigation of alleged mismanagement
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win

Latest News

WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Finn Irving (Wilson Memorial)
WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Finn Irving (Wilson Memorial)
JMU football hosts Pro Day
JMU football hosts Pro Day
WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance)
WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance)
Cooper Keyes is a standout senior at East Rockingham High School.
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Cooper Keyes
One of James Madison’s top shooters has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Hodge enters transfer portal