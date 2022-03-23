Byington reflects on “challenging” season for JMU men’s basketball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For Mark Byington, the 2021-2022 season was unlike any he has experienced as a head coach.

“It was my most challenging year as a head coach,” said Byington, who recently finished his second season leading the JMU men’s basketball program. “Not because of character issues or anything with our guys. But we kind of just had one big challenge after another and I think it became heavy on our guys.”

JMU went 15-14 overall this past season and struggled down the stretch after a strong start. The Dukes were 9-2 overall after a win over Radford on December 11 but struggled to a 6-12 mark in CAA play once the calendar changed to 2022. A lengthy COVID-19 pause and season-ending injuries to key contributors Takal Molson and Terrell Strickland impacted the Dukes, who were ineligible to play in the CAA Tournament due to James Madison’s upcoming move to the Sun Belt Conference.

“It’s something that is going to make us better,” said Byington. “It will make me a better coach. It will make our guys coming back stronger. Knowing that we did not give into the circumstances. We still kept playing. We still kept trying to overcome it.”

As the Dukes prepare for offseason training, Byington says there are three open scholarships to fill on the roster after three freshmen recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The rest of the roster, with the exception of Charles Falden, is expected to return next season. Falden, a graduate transfer from Winthrop, has exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.