Cold front brings in much cooler air for the weekend

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy but dry to start. Pleasantly cool to start in the 40s and warming slow through the morning with more breaks in the clouds. After noon we should start to warm quicker into the mid to upper 60s. A nice afternoon. There will be a secondary batch of a few showers, an isolated storm late afternoon and into the evening. This will not be widespread. Timing is generally after 5pm but not everyone will have rain.

Staying warm into the early evening with temperatures quickly dropping into the 50s behind a cold front. Cooling overnight into the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Pleasant but cooler behind the second cold front. Highs in the mid to upper 50s although breezy at times for the day. Everyone stays dry except the Alleghenies where we will have rain to snow showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Snow showers for the Alleghenies.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy for the day and still cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few isolated or spotty rain showers for the day but rain will be limited. Across the Alleghenies, snow showers continue and a few inches of snow possible only for the Alleghenies. The entire area will have gusty winds for the day and night. Wind gusts at times could top 30-40mph. Snow tapers off overnight for the Allegheny front. Cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Still windy for the day with wind gusts up to 30-40mph. Partly cloudy and chilly for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Quite the cool day especially with the wind. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. A pleasantly cool afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 and a good amount of sunshine. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and cold again overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Another cold start with temperatures rising into the 30 and a few clouds. Staying partly cloudy for the day and pleasantly cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and cool overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.