Gillenwater, Crawford earn major VISAA honors

By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite boys basketball team picked up a few major honors Tuesday.

Senior guard Trey Gillenwater was named VISAA Division III Co-Player of the Year while EMHS head coach Eli Crawford is the Coach of the Year.

Gillenwater scored 21.1 points per game and hauled in 6.2 rebounds per contest while helping the Flames win the VISAA Division III state title. He scored 17 second-half points in the state title game. Crawford guided the Flames to an upset win over Fairfax Christian in the state championship game.

EMHS senior guard Adam Hatter earned Second Team All-State honors when the teams were announced Tuesday.

