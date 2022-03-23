Harrisonburg City Council approves new ordinance allowing taxicab companies to set its own rates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the Friendly City, city code has regulated the operations of taxicabs for some time, but after a unanimous vote by City Council on Tuesday, changes are on the way in hopes of helping taxicab companies.

Before the vote, City Council was responsible for setting taxicabs rates, which have not been updated since 2008, not including in 2014 when a one-time fuel sub charge was permitted, but now, taxicab companies will be able to determine their own rates.

City staff and City Council made this change hoping that it would allow taxicab companies to be more competitive with rideshare companies, like Uber and Lyft.

“In 2017 in the city of Harrisonburg, there were 56 licensed taxicab drivers and there were 48 cabs. In 2022, there are 18 drivers and 15 cabs,” City Attorney Chris Brown explained to City Council. “This is the devastating effect of the pandemic and the competition from the Uber and the Lyfts of the world.”

Brown said that the flexibility of rates for rideshare companies gives them an advantage over taxicab companies, and this updated ordinance will level the playing field.

The ordinance says that taxicab companies cannot charge more than advertised rates, but they can negotiate lower rates for their regular customers.

They can change the rates when necessary to reflect market conditions, such as an increase in gas prices, but yet we think they will be restrained by competition,” Brown said. “They will have the other cab companies that someone can call if they think the first company they checked with was too high.”

This ordinance also changes background check regulations and applications for taxicab drivers’ licenses and enforcement of the ordinances generally would be moved to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Councilmember Laura Dent raised a concern about letting cabs increase their rates even more for special events in Harrisonburg where there is an increase in ridership, like football games at Bridgeforth Stadium, like Uber ad Lyft can do. Brown said that city staff is looking into that possibility.

Another significant change is to reallocate responsibility for the taxicab ordinances. The City Manager’s Office will now handle the applications for certificates. The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation will continue to be responsible for taxicab inspections.

Another critical component to the rewrite is changing the application process for drivers at taxicab companies. The process now is fairly extensive and requires the companies to shell out their own money for background checks.

“We find out that drivers don’t have to do the physical drug screen and everything, so a lot of people will be happy to do that because we were doing it every year and that cost us almost about $180 to $190 for each person,” Nadeem Afridi, a dispatcher at Royal Cabs, previously told WHSV.

