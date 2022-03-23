Hodge enters transfer portal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of James Madison’s top shooters has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Jalen Hodge confirmed to WHSV Wednesday afternoon that he has put his name into the portal. It comes one day after JMU head coach Mark Byington said that he expected the Dukes’ entire, eligible roster to return. Three JMU freshmen entered their named into the transfer portal prior to Hodge.

Hodge transferred to James Madison from Louisiana Monroe before the 2020-2021 season. He appeared in 45 games over two seasons at JMU, making four starts. The left-hander was one of JMU’s best shooters, knocking down 39.8% of his three-point attempts while averaging 5.5 points per game.

