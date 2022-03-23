Advertisement

Judge gives Richmond permission for 2nd casino referendum

According to Judge Reilly Marchant’s order, the same proposal will be on ballots again this year.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has granted Richmond permission to hold a second referendum on a proposed casino in November.

Voters rejected the $565 million One Casino and Resort project last fall, but The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that according to Judge Reilly Marchant’s order, the same proposal will be on ballots again this year.

The mayor and city council has called for another referendum, citing the tightly contested result and the loss of about $30 million in projected annual tax revenue from the development. It comes as Petersburg seeks a casino referendum there.

A state Senate committee rejected a Petersburg casino referendum, but a budget proposal would temporarily block a second Richmond referendum to allow time for a Petersburg casino study.

