Advertisement

Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization

Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.(Source: Microsoft/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft officials said they were hacked by Lapsus$, a cyber criminal group.

According to a blog post on Tuesday, the tech giant says Lapsus$ broke through an account which allowed it to have “limited access” to some Microsoft systems.

However, Microsoft said no customer data was compromised.

The announcement from Microsoft comes after Lapsus$ took credit for getting to Okta, a popular digital identity management firm.

Lapsus$ also boasted about breaking into chip giant Nvidia earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charges caretaker for sexual assault
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
If you have information on the whereabouts of Cephas-Chavis, Lopez and Zromkoski please contact...
Harrisonburg PD investigates counterfeit checks and currency
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Middle River Regional Jail, WHSV File
Visitation canceled at Middle River Regional Jail

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine reports 300 killed in Russian strike on theater; hunger grips cities
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center hiring for new Community Health Worker program
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike
The IRS said earlier this month it was hiring 10,000 workers to deal with a backlog of 23...
Small businesses face tax headaches on top of pandemic woes
Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride