Advertisement

Mountain lion runs inside California business

A mountain lion was captured after it ran into business in California. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A mountain lion has been captured after it ran inside a business in California.

Animal control and law enforcement tried to sedate the mountain lion, but failed. This is when the animal ran into the business.

“When I first looked up I saw a cat hit the door, hit the partition, and wander through,” said Mark Waterhouse, an employee of Morse Micro Offices.

He said the mountain lion went into the nearby lab, which typically has 10 people working inside, but a power outage had sent them home early.

“It just decided this is where it wanted to be I guess,” he said. “It put itself in the back of the lab.”

Authorities were able to tranquilize the mountain lion shortly afterwards.

No injuries were reported, and animal control now has custody of the mountain lion.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernandez is in custody at the Rockingham County Jail as he awaits sentencing in July.
HPD: Sexual assault defendant guilty of 19 felonies
Middle River Regional Jail, WHSV File
Visitation canceled at Middle River Regional Jail
The Salvation Army has temporarily closed its Emergency Shelter in Harrisonburg to conduct a...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army shelter temporarily closed for investigation of alleged mismanagement
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win

Latest News

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications.
Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
West pledges more Ukraine aid, but not all Zelenskyy seeks
A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for...
Former Catholic school principal charged with stealing over $25,000 from Pennsylvania school
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to the question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse...
Alabama AG refuses to say Biden is 'duly elected'