Advertisement

Supreme Court won’t say whether Thomas remains hospitalized

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The court said Sunday that the 73-year-old Thomas had been admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” and he was diagnosed with an infection.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined to say Wednesday whether 73-year-old Justice Clarence Thomas remains in the hospital, though he had been expected to be released by Tuesday evening.

The court said Sunday that Thomas had been admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” and he was diagnosed with an infection. His “symptoms are abating,” and he was expected to be released Monday or Tuesday, the court said in a statement at the time. But on Wednesday morning, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said she had no update to provide.

The court heard arguments Wednesday morning and Chief Justice John Roberts said, as he has for the past two days, that while Thomas was not present he would participate in the case by reviewing the arguments’ transcript and briefs. Roberts said Thomas was “unable to be present today” without explanation.

Thomas did not have COVID-19 and his infection was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court has said.

Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.

Thomas’ absence from arguments comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who intends to retire when the court ends its current term and begins its summer recess.

Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is grilled during day two of her confirmation hearing. (Source: CNN/POOL/GETTY IMAGES)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charges caretaker for sexual assault
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
If you have information on the whereabouts of Cephas-Chavis, Lopez and Zromkoski please contact...
Harrisonburg PD investigates counterfeit checks and currency
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Middle River Regional Jail, WHSV File
Visitation canceled at Middle River Regional Jail

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine reports 300 killed in Russian strike on theater; hunger grips cities
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center hiring for new Community Health Worker program
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike
The IRS said earlier this month it was hiring 10,000 workers to deal with a backlog of 23...
Small businesses face tax headaches on top of pandemic woes
Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride