US Capitol reopening for limited public tours after 2 years

FILE - The Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington is seen June 30, 2021. The Capitol will reopen...
FILE - The Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington is seen June 30, 2021. The Capitol will reopen to the public Monday for guided tours for limited groups of people who have registered in advance, congressional officials said Wednesday, March 23, 2022, two years after the pandemic prompted the cessation of such visits.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol will reopen to the public on Monday for guided tours for limited groups of people who have registered in advance, congressional officials said, two years after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the cessation of such visits.

Officials said that the resumption would occur in phases, beginning on Monday for school groups and other groups of up to 15 people who would be led by lawmakers or their aides. Congressional offices would each be limited to leading one tour weekly.

The move, announced Wednesday, marked Congress’ latest relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions as Washington, D.C., and the world struggle to return to normalcy as the omicron variant wave wanes in the U.S. Mask requirements inside the Capitol were relaxed weeks ago in a gradual easing that has been colored by politics, with Republicans pushing for more aggressive easing of restrictions than Democrats.

A health screening form for all visitors was being “recommended,” according to the statement by House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker and Brian P. Monahan, the Capitol’s attending physician.

The Capitol Visitor Center, an adjacent underground complex that has exhibits and a restaurant, would tentatively reopen to limited numbers of visitors on May 30, officials said.

Walker and Monahan said the renewed tours would be monitored with an eye to revamping the new restrictions if needed. They also said they would be guided by how widespread COVID-19 is in the Washington area.

“We appreciate your continued patience and cooperation as we work together to resume public tours of the Capitol for the American people in a way that protects the health and safety of visitors and institutional staff alike,” they wrote.

The two officials said the decision to renew limited tours was made by congressional leaders, the Capitol’s medical and visitors services staff, the U.S. Capitol Police and the board that oversees that force.

In normal times, around 3 million people visit the Capitol every year.

