Virginia ‘Falcon Cam’ falcon lays first egg of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia ‘Falcon Cam’ falcon has laid its first egg of 2022.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said the egg appears to have been laid sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

DWR biologists said the female falcon spent more time resting and maintaining the box over the weekend, which indicated that an egg would likely be laid soon.

“Peregrine falcon clutch size averages between three to four eggs, although five egg clutches also occur on a less frequent basis. Because this female has consistently spent each of her previous breeding seasons downtown, they know that all of her previous clutches to date have contained four eggs. Time will tell if this pattern will continue for a third year in a row, or if they will begin to see some variation in the number of eggs laid,” DWR said.

Falcon eggs are usually laid in intervals of 48 to 72 hours, so the DWR said to pay close attention to the Falcon Cam between March 24 and March 25.

You can watch the Falcon Cam, here.

