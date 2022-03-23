Advertisement

Visitation canceled at Middle River Regional Jail

Middle River Regional Jail, WHSV File
Middle River Regional Jail, WHSV File(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Middle River Regional Jail officials announced visitation has been canceled this week from March 21 until April 4.

Superintendent Jeffery Newton says they are rearranging housing units next week and needed extra time.

Newton says visitation was canceled this week so they could check inmates for contraband which is something they do periodically.

Family visitation will resume the following week.

