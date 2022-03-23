Visitation canceled at Middle River Regional Jail

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Middle River Regional Jail officials announced visitation has been canceled this week from March 21 until April 4.

Superintendent Jeffery Newton says they are rearranging housing units next week and needed extra time.

Newton says visitation was canceled this week so they could check inmates for contraband which is something they do periodically.

Family visitation will resume the following week.

