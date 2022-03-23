Weakley named VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Emilee Weakley has been named the VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year.

The Luray girls basketball star capped off an outstanding career by leading the Bulldogs back to the state championship game for a third consecutive season. She averaged 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 3.5 steals per game during the 2021-2022 season.

Weakley ranks fourth all-time on the VHSL girls basketball scoring list with 2,606 career points. She was named Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year for her performance this season. She has signed to play college basketball at NCAA Division II program Shepherd University.

Weakley’s teammate Jaidyn McClung was named a First Team All-State performer on Tuesday while Strasburg’s Macy Smith earned Second Team All-State honors at the Class 2 level. Mackenzie Sacra of Riverheads was named First Team All-State in Class 1.

