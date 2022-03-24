Advertisement

Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

Alabama Attorney General Steve Williams is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Williams spoke with the committee consider Judge Jackson’s nomination on Thursday.

Alongside a mix of nearly a dozen supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Marshall told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he fears that Judge Jackson believes a fundamental redesign of the criminal justice system is needed.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Marshall said, “I think we’ve not yet heard her say that she [Judge Jackson] believes fundamentally that our criminal justice system is fair and unbiased.”

Marshall was invited to testify by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scheduled public hearings in Judge Jackson’s nomination wrapped on Thursday. The committee is expected wait a few weeks before voting on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The award was presented at the Virginia Veterinary Conference in Roanoke, Virginia on February...
Local veterinarian receives VVMA Veterinary award
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
All employees has the opportunity to vote by mail to decide if the plaint would join the union.
Hershey’s spokesperson: Majority of Stuarts Draft employees vote “no” for union
Middle River Regional Jail
Middle River Regional Jail announces movement of inmates
Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charges caretaker for sexual assault

Latest News

Budget negotiations continue in Richmond, two weeks after lawmakers adjourned the regular...
State budget negotiations continue, two weeks after General Assembly adjourned
According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded was $4.09 in West Virginia on Tuesday.
WVa Dems ask gov to call special session to suspend gas tax
Gas pump (FILE)
Gov. Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday, Del. Hudson and AAA discuss
Governor Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Governor Youngkin to propose suspending gas tax for 3 months