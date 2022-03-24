Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charges caretaker for sexual assault

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On March 20, 2022, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1200 Block of Rockfish Rd. for a sexual assault.

The suspect, 57-year-old Robert Fitzgerald Jackson of Waynesboro, was the caretaker of the elderly female victim. A different caretaker of the victim walked into the victim’s bedroom and allegedly caught the suspect, Jackson, touching the victim inappropriately.

Jackson is charged with 1 count of aggravated sexual battery.

The sheriff’s office did not arrest the suspect. Another jurisdiction, possibly Waynesboro, served the warrant.

Jackson is not currently in Middle River Regional Jail.

