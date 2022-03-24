City of Staunton receives grant funding for Arcadia Project

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton was notified last week that it has been awarded an Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) Planning Grant for $100,000 through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to support the Arcadia Project.

The grant will be used to develop construction documents and create financial and capital development plans, and once operational, the buildings will be transformed into a cultural center.

Located on E. Beverley Street, the mixed-use facility will feature a movie theater, an event space to host conferences, events and performing arts, digital media classrooms and a small specialty food café.

The project seeks to fill an untapped need in the community by delivering creative, educational and enrichment resources for Staunton community members, including underserved young adults, minority and youth groups.

The grant program does not require a match for grant funds.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting such an exciting project for our community,” said Mayor Andrea Oakes. “The City of Staunton values the arts, and certainly theater, so I can’t think of a better fit for this space.”

More information about the project can be found here.

