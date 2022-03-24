Advertisement

Harrisonburg PD investigates counterfeit checks and currency

If you have information on the whereabouts of Cephas-Chavis, Lopez and Zromkoski please contact HPD or Crime Solvers.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In September 2021, a local business contacted the Harrisonburg Police Department to report a series of suspected counterfeit checks.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit began investigating and discovered that counterfeit checks had actually been passed at several local businesses and banks in Harrisonburg.

At face value, investigators say the checks appeared to be legitimate payroll checks originating from a company called Black Clover Sweeps of Harrisonburg. All of the checks returned as fraudulent.

Black Clover Sweeps is portrayed as an online gaming business. As the investigation continued, detectives learned that counterfeit money was also circulating through some area businesses. Both investigations began to overlap and were determined to be connected.

On February 25, 2022, a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of Sterling Street which resulted in the seizure of multiple counterfeit checks and currency.

Arrest warrants were subsequently issued for:

  • 33-year-old La’Tasha Cephas-Chavis of Harrisonburg, for twelve counts of Forgery/Uttering and six counts of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses. Cephas-Chavis is also wanted on a Capias for her failure to appear in court.
  • 27-year-old Giovanni Lopez of Harrisonburg, is wanted for four counts of Forgery/Uttering and two counts of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses.
  • 23-year-old Michael Zromkoski of Harrisonburg, is wanted on five counts of Forgery/Uttering and two counts of Obtaining Money by False Pretenses.

Anyone that has cashed or has been asked to cash a check that appears to be from Black Clover Sweeps is encouraged to contact Detective Wyant.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Cephas-Chavis, Lopez and Zromkoski please contact HPD or Crime Solvers. If you have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Wyant at 540-437-2648 or email him at jason.wyant@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

