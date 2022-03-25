Advertisement

Brothers Craft Brewing donates portion of sales to help employee

By Julian Bussells
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brothers Craft Brewing is donating a portion of its sales Friday evening to help a fellow employee.

Taproom manager Josh Harold and his wife Cierra are expecting their second child in the next few weeks, but it will come with some difficulty. Cierra is staying at UVA while she deals with a rare and high-risk condition called vasa previa that puts her and her baby at risk.

“When a condition is not found and diagnosed and properly managed, there’s a 95% mortality rate for the infant,” said Harold. “But, when caught especially early and managed correctly, there’s a near 100% success rate.”

Since Josh’s all-time favorite beer is Admiral Dipa and he loves the new Cheat Code, the brewery will donate a portion of the sales of the first keg to help out with their medical expenses.

While Josh is appreciative of the support from the community, he really wants to help spread awareness and make people aware of signs to look for when it comes to vasa previa. One way to help detect the rare condition is by getting regular ultrasounds.

