Cold and windy for the weekend

SATURDAY: Some early sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Then mostly cloudy for the day and cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few spotty rain showers for the day and there can be snowflakes mixing in. Usually with an upper low the precipitation can be brief but heavy. Across the Alleghenies, snow squalls and snow showers continue and a few inches of snow possible only for the Alleghenies.

The entire area will have gusty winds for the day and night. Wind gusts at times could top 30-40mph. Snow tapers off overnight for the Allegheny front with about 3-5″ of snow. Cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Still windy for the day with wind gusts up to 30-40mph. Partly cloudy and chilly for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Quite the cool day especially with the wind. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. A pleasantly cool afternoon with highs in the mid 40s and a good amount of sunshine. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and cold again overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Another cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s with a few clouds. Staying partly cloudy for the day and pleasantly cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s to around 50. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and cool overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Temperatures rising quickly with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and a few peeks of sunshine. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s and more clouds than sun. A few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon and feeling mild with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s and another chilly night with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine in the morning and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. A beautiful day keeping only a few clouds around and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

