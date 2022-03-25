Harrisonburg businesses get creative to survive during the pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Businesses have taken a hit during the last two years., but the most recent “Global State of Small Business Report” shows Virginia companies are confident they can stay open during a pandemic.

However, they couldn’t do it without the support from the local community, and many did have to change the way they operate.

The pandemic caused many small businesses to have to get creative to keep their heads above water during one of the most difficult times they have faced.

“It started out slow once we opened up again. We wondered would people come and they did little by little and it just grew and grew and we’ve been as busy as ever,” Marty King, an associate at Shirley’s Popcorn in Harrisonburg, said.

Some businesses turned to social media to reach more people at a time many storefronts were shut down.

“Instagram is our main platform and we’ve been putting a lot of focus on our reels,” Mary McMahan, director of marketing and operations at withSimplicity, said. “So just creative ways to reach people that aren’t super salesy. It’s all about creating conversation with our customers and finding solutions to their problems.”

The Global State of Small Businesses report shows that 53% of businesses in Virginia reported a quarter of their sales are digital, which is a 10% increase since July of 2021.

“It really put a focus on digital sales... For us, we do both in-store and online. We treat them pretty much equally, however after the pandemic, we were putting a lot more focus on our online sales and our social presence,” McMahan said.

One thing about the Friendly City though, they remained supportive of small businesses throughout the pandemic.

“We had PSA’s, we did commercials on television and streaming media, we had gift card giveaways and a lot of content a lot of good storytelling and a lot of really good conversations about what small businesses bring to our community and why it’s so important to support them,” Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said.

The pandemic created a common ground for small businesses to relate to one another, which led them to lean on each other during the hard times.

“It really helped us kind of learn to know some of our other businesses along the street here ... were kind of all in there together here, so yeah I think it just made us feel closer somehow as businesses to businesses,” King said.

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance said they actually saw a net gain in businesses over the last two years despite all of the uncertainty.

“We did a survey and found out there’s been such high foot traffic in our downtown businesses and people have been hearing the message and they want to support them so they can get through,” Dono said.

