Advertisement

HHS2 naming committee to meet on Saturday

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg High School 2 (HHS2) naming committee will meet for the third and potentially last time on Saturday.

As of now, suggestions on the name, mascot, and colors of the new high school are open to the public online and printed at a few places in town, including Lucy F. Simms.

The committee meets to sift through the names and decide which three are the best to send to the school board.

”The school is coming up pretty quickly and so for them to be able to make decisions about what you know they want to put the colors in there, especially for sporting events and stuff like that we need to have the name, the mascot, and color as soon as possible,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said.

Mayor Reed said she has enjoyed going through all of the names that have been suggested.

”It seems like Rocktown is very popular. Newtown is popular as well, and Friendly City is another popular name, but like I said, we want to hear from everyone and get as many suggestions as we can,” Reed said.

The committee will present three names to the school board in April and the board will vote on a new name in May.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The award was presented at the Virginia Veterinary Conference in Roanoke, Virginia on February...
Local veterinarian receives VVMA Veterinary award
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
All employees has the opportunity to vote by mail to decide if the plaint would join the union.
Hershey’s spokesperson: Majority of Stuarts Draft employees vote “no” for union
Middle River Regional Jail
Middle River Regional Jail announces movement of inmates
Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charges caretaker for sexual assault

Latest News

High School Baseball: Central defeats Luray, 7-2 (3/25/22)
High School Baseball: Central defeats Luray, 7-2 (3/25/22)
QB battle underway during JMU football spring practice
QB battle underway during JMU football spring practice
WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood)
WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood)
Top-ranked tennis player retires
Top-ranked tennis player retires
Overnight Forecast 3-25-22