HHS2 naming committee to meet on Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg High School 2 (HHS2) naming committee will meet for the third and potentially last time on Saturday.

As of now, suggestions on the name, mascot, and colors of the new high school are open to the public online and printed at a few places in town, including Lucy F. Simms.

The committee meets to sift through the names and decide which three are the best to send to the school board.

”The school is coming up pretty quickly and so for them to be able to make decisions about what you know they want to put the colors in there, especially for sporting events and stuff like that we need to have the name, the mascot, and color as soon as possible,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said.

Mayor Reed said she has enjoyed going through all of the names that have been suggested.

”It seems like Rocktown is very popular. Newtown is popular as well, and Friendly City is another popular name, but like I said, we want to hear from everyone and get as many suggestions as we can,” Reed said.

The committee will present three names to the school board in April and the board will vote on a new name in May.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.